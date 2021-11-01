Pitt Meadows to get a deep clean up

Fall street sweeping will take place from Nov. 1 to 5

City of Pitt Meadows is gearing up to do its fall street sweeping and has a few tips for residents.

The city’s full street sweep for fall will take place from Nov. 1 to 5. While the main routes are swept once every month, the city does a full sweep once during spring, summer and fall.

During the sweeping, the city is urging residents to make sure they remove any vehicles, basketball hoops, and any other objects that would be blocking the curbside for the sweeping trucks on the designated days for their streets. According to the city, this will allow them to undertake sweeping more efficiently.

The city has an approximate schedule available on its website here: https://www.pittmeadows.ca/sites/default/files/docs/city_of_pitt_meadows_-_annual_street_sweeping_-_2018_revision_0.pdf

