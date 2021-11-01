The City of Pitt Meadows. (File photo)

The City of Pitt Meadows. (File photo)

Pitt Meadows to get a deep clean up

Fall street sweeping will take place from Nov. 1 to 5

City of Pitt Meadows is gearing up to do its fall street sweeping and has a few tips for residents.

The city’s full street sweep for fall will take place from Nov. 1 to 5. While the main routes are swept once every month, the city does a full sweep once during spring, summer and fall.

During the sweeping, the city is urging residents to make sure they remove any vehicles, basketball hoops, and any other objects that would be blocking the curbside for the sweeping trucks on the designated days for their streets. According to the city, this will allow them to undertake sweeping more efficiently.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows groups benefit from gaming grants

The city has an approximate schedule available on its website here: https://www.pittmeadows.ca/sites/default/files/docs/city_of_pitt_meadows_-_annual_street_sweeping_-_2018_revision_0.pdf

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Rustlers take home silver in Mission’s Battle for the Biscuit Tournament

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast
Next story
Nearly 600 people died due to summer heat waves: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

The City of Pitt Meadows. (File photo)
Pitt Meadows to get a deep clean up

A Bonson Rd. house light display from last year. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gearing up to light up again this holiday season

Mayor Bill Dingwall and the council celebrated the team’s provincial success. (2009 Ridge Meadows Pride Facebook/Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows celebrates Ridge Meadows Pride 2009s provincial championship

Mayor Bill Dingwall explained the delay in starting the council meeting on Oct. 26. (Special to The News)
People refusing to wear masks delay Pitt Meadows council meeting by an hour