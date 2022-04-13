A man is taken into custody by police on Monday, April 11. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police looking for green Jeep in Maple Ridge break and enter incident

Jeep was seen in area two hours before break and enter took place

Police are looking for a green Jeep SUV in relation to a break and enter on Monday that they say was targeted.

Mounties were called to the 11200 block of Harrison Street at around 1 p.m. on April 11, where they were told two suspects had entered a house with the occupants at home. The victim alleged one of the suspects was wielding a gun.

Police flooded the area and were able to arrest and take into custody one of the suspects who fled the house on foot.

However, the other suspect fled in an older model four-door green Jeep SUV, that was seen multiple times in the area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the same day.

“The suspect vehicle left the area travelling south bound on Harrison Street and eventually onto the Haney Bypass,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Klaussner said multiple vehicles, unrelated to the incident, drove past the alleged suspects while they were in the area.

Now police are looking for additional witnesses, or anyone who has dash cam video, or home security camera footage from the area that day to help them track down the second suspect.

Anyone with information who have not already spoken with police are asked to contact Const. Gregory-Stephen at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number #2022-6417.

“Based on investigational information this is a targeted incident and is not random,” Klaussner reminded the public.

