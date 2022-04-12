UPDATE: Gun allegedly produced at Maple Ridge break and enter

A member of the Police Services dog team searches two properties. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A man allegedly had a gun in what police are calling a “targeted break and enter” incident Monday afternoon in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the 11200 block area of Harrison Street at around 1 p.m. on April 11 after a call from a resident that two suspects had entered a house with the occupants at home.

One of the suspects, the caller alleged, had a gun.

Subsequently the suspects fled on foot.

Police flooded the area, and with the help of the RCMP’s Integrated Police Dog Services, tracked and arrested one suspect on Glenhurst Street.

“Calls of this nature are taken very seriously which is why the public saw such a large police response and nearby schools enacted a ‘hold and secure’ in response to this incident,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

“A large police presence can be unnerving for our citizens but it’s always best to respond appropriately and scale back when safe to do so,” she added.

Police are calling the incident isolated and not random.

The suspect remains in police custody.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” said Klaussner.

