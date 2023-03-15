Repair Cafe comes to Maple Ridge library on Saturday

Members of the Ridge Meadows Quilters Guild will be at the March 18 Repair Cafe to assist with any quilt projects. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The Repair Cafe in Maple Ridge is back this weekend for its second event of the year, once again taking place at the Maple Ridge Public Library.

Just like with past Repair Cafe events, this will be an opportunity for residents of Maple Ridge and surrounding communities to bring in their broken items and hopefully get them fixed by a team of volunteers.

However, this weekend’s Repair Cafe will feature a quilting theme in celebration of Worldwide Quilting Day, which lands on March 18.

Members of the Ridge Meadows Quilters Guild will be at the library ready to fix, assist, or provide guidance on any quilt-related projects.

The next Repair Cafe will take place on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Public Library.