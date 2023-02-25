Ridge Meadows Recycling Society can accept more plastics

Spring is bringing renewal to the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, with more items that can be recycling, and a spring brush chipping program.

Residents can now bring used printer ink cartridges to the depot for recycling, as well as a lot of new plastic items.

Recycle BC has expanded their program, and now single use plastic items including plastic straws, stir sticks, and cutlery are included. Tupperware is also now included among recyclables. These items can be brought to the depot, or placed in a red curbside recycling box, or plastics apartment bin.

Brush chipping program

The City of Maple Ridge’s spring brush chipping program is coming. Set-out deadlines are Monday, March 27 for residents who live west of 224th Street, and Tuesday, April 11 for residents living east of 224th. Dates are when brush chipping begins in each area, and it will take about two weeks to complete pickup in each area.

There is no registration necessary, and residents can simply place branches at curbside for pickup and chipping. They can dispose of a total volume of three cubic meters, and branches may be up to 15 cm in diameter. No stumps, leaves, branches with thorns, vines (including willow branches), bamboo, root balls, grasses, or household waste will be permitted. More information is available at rmrecycling.org

• The recycling depot will switch to summer hours on April 1, and will open for an extra hour, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Sunday and holidays hours will remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.