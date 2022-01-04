Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue chips roughly 300 Christmas trees

Next tree chipping event will be held on Jan. 9 and 10

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue’s first tree chipping weekend of 2022 was a success.

According to Conor Morley, the first weekend for the event, saw roughly 200-300 trees chipped.

The first weekend for tree chipping, post-Christmas, was held on Jan. 1 and 2 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“We chipped around 200-300 trees total, with the help of a couple of trailers full of trees from the Scouts. This filled up the Bartlett’s truck at least a couple of times,” said Morley.

The 1st Haney Scout Group was available to do pickups for trees once again this year.

The search and rescue crew, along with the scouts, will be holding another weekend of tree chipping. On Jan. 9 and 10, the group will host their second tree chipping event for this year, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can still sign up for a pick-up of their trees, through the 1st Haney Scout Group by filling out this form: https://bit.ly/3pkEIAb.

Both, the tree pick-up and the tree chipping is by-donation and the funds would go towards life-saving services and training that the search and rescue team offers.

