Road washed out in Maple Ridge’s Silver Valley neighbourhood

A watermain break caused the road to wash out on 236th Street. (Special to The News)

A Silver Valley street has been washed out, and the road closed.

Maple Ridge City hall reports there will be a full road closure in effect on 236th Street, between 132nd Avenue and Fern Crescent, until Dec. 15.

This 24 hour closure is in place due to the roadway washing out following a watermain break, and 132nd Avenue access will be restricted from 236th Street and traffic control personnel and signage is in place.

Updates will be provided by the city as the road remediation works progress.

