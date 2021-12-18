Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program raises $60,000 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Receives double the amount of donations from last year

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is seeing an extraordinary community response to its Adopt a Family Christmas Hamper Program this year.

According to the organization’s media and fundraising coordinator Amelia Norrie, so far this year they have already raised over $60,000 in donations.

“We have had such an overwhelming response to our Christmas hamper program this year. It is double the amount from last year. And $60,000 equals 120 hampers and gifts for families who need it this Christmas,” she said.

While the program collects year-round donations for families, the society tries to ensure families have a Christmas hamper also. The funds for the program are raised through community and corporate donations and several special events. Maple Ridge Crysler Jeep Dodge supported four families and gave “an overwhelming monetary donation”, while C&C Electrical Mechanical sponsored 10 families this year, said Norrie.

She also said that on Dec. 18 Walmart Canada will be hosting their 12th annual ‘Fill the Kettle Day’ and will match donations made to the Salvation Army Christmas Kettles at its locations, up to $100,000.

These donations will also make their way to the Adopt a Family program.

