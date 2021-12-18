Sarah Hamel from Maple Ridge Crysler Jeep Dodge that sponsored four families with huge hampers and made a massive monetary donation. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)

Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program raises $60,000 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Receives double the amount of donations from last year

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is seeing an extraordinary community response to its Adopt a Family Christmas Hamper Program this year.

According to the organization’s media and fundraising coordinator Amelia Norrie, so far this year they have already raised over $60,000 in donations.

“We have had such an overwhelming response to our Christmas hamper program this year. It is double the amount from last year. And $60,000 equals 120 hampers and gifts for families who need it this Christmas,” she said.

While the program collects year-round donations for families, the society tries to ensure families have a Christmas hamper also. The funds for the program are raised through community and corporate donations and several special events. Maple Ridge Crysler Jeep Dodge supported four families and gave “an overwhelming monetary donation”, while C&C Electrical Mechanical sponsored 10 families this year, said Norrie.

ALSO READ: The bells will be ringing out for the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign this weekend

She also said that on Dec. 18 Walmart Canada will be hosting their 12th annual ‘Fill the Kettle Day’ and will match donations made to the Salvation Army Christmas Kettles at its locations, up to $100,000.

These donations will also make their way to the Adopt a Family program.

ALSO READ: Salvation Army and Flames join hands to organize toy drive

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta reports rare case of atypical mad cow disease; says no risk to human health
Next story
WestJet ‘strongly opposes’ travel advisory

Just Posted

Eric Thomson from C&C Electrical Mechanical that sponsored 10 families this year. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)
Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program raises $60,000 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey logo
Ridge Meadows Minor hockey forced to cancel holiday tournaments

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives has this photo of Maple Ridge from a snowy day in 1970. This is the Lougheed Highway at 223rd Street. (Special to The News)
Snow in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Rustlers U13 A1 team collaborated with Abbotsford and Chilliwack A1 teams to assemble food bags for the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society. (Tonya Lynch/Special to The News)
Rustlers collaborate with rival teams to assemble 900 food bags for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society