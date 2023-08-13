Fire burned an outbuilding at a property on 108th Avenue on Sunday, and spread into vegetation. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Structure fire on Sunday in Maple Ridge threatens to spread

Firefighters keep blaze from moving into surrounding forest

Fire at an outbuilding in Maple Ridge threatened to spread into nearby forests on Sunday afternoon.

The call about a structure fire came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on 108th Avenue, near the corner of 248th Street.

Two properties were impacted, with one at the end of the street losing an outbuilding to the blaze, while the neighbour had only vegetation at the rear of his property burned.

He had been worried the fire would get into cedar trees, and in the dry conditions said it could spread quickly and threaten homes. But he credited a quick response from Ridge Meadows Fire and Rescue, who were on the scene in minutes, and knocked down the flames.

One of the property owners had tried to control the flames with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Regional Parks staff were on hand, hearing reports the fire was threatening nearby Kanaka Creek Regional Park. The fire gave off a large amount of smoke that could be seen from a distance.

Police, ambulance, Fortis and BC Hydro trucks were all at the scene.

More details as they become available.

firemaple ridgePitt Meadows

 

