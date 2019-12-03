Police are asking for some spare food. (Contributed)

Superstore site of Maple Ridge police Cram A Cruiser campaign

Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for some spare change, groceries

If you’re stocking up for Christmas this Thursday afternoon, (Dec. 5) at Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows, maybe grab an extra can or two of luncheon meat, corned beef or canned salmon, and maybe some juice boxes and baby formula for good measure.

Then, if you can, hand those items over to the police as you exit the store so they can put them into one of their vehicles for their Cram the Cruiser With Kindness fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

RCMP will be collecting the donations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Superstore in Meadowtown Centre, at 200th Street and Lougheed Highway.

Each year, the Ridge Meadows RCMP tries to fill one of their patrol cars with food so they can help keep the shelves full at the food bank. Cash donations are also welcome.

Last year, the event collected $898 in cash 150 kilograms of groceries.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class
Next story
Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Just Posted

Superstore site of Maple Ridge police Cram A Cruiser campaign

Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for some spare change, groceries

OUTLOOK 2019: Industrial site up for discussion in Hammond

Interfor closing 11-hectare sawmill operation

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society fill in the gaps

Helps people and families struggling during Yuletide

Glow Maple Ridge will leave you with a warm feeling

Month of events in downtown Memorial Peace Park

Police converge on Royal Crescent modular housing complex in Maple Ridge

Incident has been resolved, said operator

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Surrey’s top cop slams city budget that funds new police force, but not more officers

Surrey’s 2020 budget doesn’t allow for additional police for the second year in a row

Kater suspends operations in Vancouver, hopes to launch as ‘best version’ of ride-hailing

There is no date set for when the first-ride hailing service will be able to start in B.C.

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Most Read