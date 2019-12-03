Superstore site of Maple Ridge police Cram A Cruiser campaign

If you’re stocking up for Christmas this Thursday afternoon, (Dec. 5) at Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows, maybe grab an extra can or two of luncheon meat, corned beef or canned salmon, and maybe some juice boxes and baby formula for good measure.

Then, if you can, hand those items over to the police as you exit the store so they can put them into one of their vehicles for their Cram the Cruiser With Kindness fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

RCMP will be collecting the donations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Superstore in Meadowtown Centre, at 200th Street and Lougheed Highway.

Each year, the Ridge Meadows RCMP tries to fill one of their patrol cars with food so they can help keep the shelves full at the food bank. Cash donations are also welcome.

Last year, the event collected $898 in cash 150 kilograms of groceries.



