Donna Andres and Dusty Rosie Enchanted Thunder during Canada Day celebrations in Maple Ridge last year. People like to dress in their patriotic best. (THE NEWS files)

Things to do on Canada Day long weekend

Lots of fun for families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

There are lots of public family events to enjoy over the Canada Day long weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Ridge Meadows Got Talent runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday in Memorial Peace Park, and promises more than 20 amazing acts and performers in this 20th annual event. The top performers will move on to the Canada Day stage.

Multiculturalism Day in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., where individuals and families are invited to celebrate culture through performances, children’s crafts and activities, music and ethnic food. Visitors are invited to wear the clothing of their traditional culture, and win a prize.

Maple Ridge Canada Day on Monday is time to party and celebrate Canada’s Birthday! From noon until 6 p.m. Memorial Peace Park will be filled with diverse entertainment, games, activities, tasty food, and thousands of people dressed in their best Maple Leaf red-and-white garb. On the main stage will be headliners The Matinee, Odds and Taylor James,, while talented local performers and a multicultural fashion show on the Community Star Stage. The Family Stage will focus on entertainment for the young. The celebration includes an artisan market, a water spray and play area, food trucks, pony rides, roving entertainers, games, a community barbecue and more. As the day wraps up it will be all eyes to the sky to watch the flyover finale and to sing Happy Birthday.

Pitt Meadows Canada Day is one of the city’s signature events, and will feature stage entertainment, artisans, a car show and shine, kids zone, dog show and more. The festivities take place in Spirit Square, next to city hall at 12007 Harris Rd., and start early with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast. The stage performances begin a 10 a.m. and the music will play until 3 p.m.

 


