Scene from Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Christmas video Every Who in Ridge Meadows, shows light-fingered grinch lifting purse from auto. (Contributed)

Two arrested in connection with Maple Ridge auto theft

Maple Ridge Mounties say numbers though looking good

Police have arrested two men in connection with thefts from vehicles as Christmas draws closer.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland said on Thursday that, as a result of calls from the public, police have adjusted their resources to focus on the issue of theft from auto.

“But we can’t do it alone and we need citizens to continue to report so we can focus our resources,” Hyland said in a news release.

“We hear you. It stinks, it’s unfair and it’s frustrating for anyone to experience crime,” Hyland said.

Police added that December typically sees higher-than-average theft-from-auto statistics because holiday shopping is in full swing and busy shoppers leave packages in vehicles.

However, this December, police are predicting a drop in such incidents. Projections for the Ridge Meadows area are for 108 thefts from auto, or auto thefts, for this month.

That compares to a figure of 135 from December 2018.

Const. Julie Klaussner said thieves will try every door, every car, or look in every window until they find the one that is left insecure or there is an item to steal.

“Let’s lower the stats even more by being diligent because, if you aren’t, the thieves are. If we can change our habits we can hope to change an outcome,” Klaussner said in a release.


