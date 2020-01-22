Union claims Maple Ridge wants to contract out operation of new Albion Community Centre

Council is disappointed by the suggestions being made by CUPE: mayor

Union workers are accusing the City of Maple Ridge of not following proper bidding procedures by considering the contracting out of the operation of the new Albion Community Centre.

Local 622 of Canadian Union of Public Employees said Tuesday that documents show that there have been talks between city staff and a third party before a proper bidding process was started.

CUPE 622 says the apparent by-passing of the bidding process is against the city’s own procurement policies, and it raises serious questions about transparency and accountability in the process.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said council is disappointed by the suggestions being made by CUPE.

He said the city has no plans to hand over the Albion Community Centre to anyone at this time.

“There is an open and fair procurement process which has not been bypassed and no policies have been broken,” said Morden, adding that council has yet to look at future plans of the new Albion centre as its opening is still a year and a half away.

He also noted that since council has not seen the documents CUPE refers to, it is difficult for members to comment.

“By outsourcing the services at this important facility, mayor and council are trying to contract out their own responsibility to provide community services and oversee recreational programming,” says Robert Letts, a worker for the City of Maple Ridge and president of CUPE 622.

He said that City of Maple Ridge workers have a proven track record of delivering quality recreation services that are cost-effective, accountable, and in the best interests of the community.

Morden said he has previously met with Letts and they have discussed the union’s concerns after CUPE raised it in an open council meeting last year.

Morden said in that council meeting and a subsequent private meetings, council committed to an “honest and fair procurement process” and that CUPE “knows full well there’s an avenue under the formal labour agreement they can pursue with the city.

He added: “The decisions council will make will be sensitive to cost and value considerations and we haven’t received anything formal to consider at this time.”

