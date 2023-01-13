Cythera Transition House Society supports women and children who are suffering through abusive relationships and will be accepting household donations to help these victims. (Blackpress file)

Victims of domestic abuse seek household items at Maple Ridge donation drive

The fundraiser will take place at Thomas Haney Secondary on Jan. 14 and 15

On Saturday and Sunday, Maple Ridge residents will have a chance to contribute to a good cause as Thomas Haney Secondary hosts a donation drive for the Cythera Transition House Society.

Cythera, which supports women and children who have suffered from domestic violence, will be there accepting a variety of donations.

Specifically, they are looking for cleaning supplies, paper towels, laundry baskets, tablecloths, and other various household items.

There will also be school staff on-site ready to accept money donations, with the person collecting the most money being awarded a prize at the end of the weekend.

All donations will be accepted at the front entrance of the school and will go towards families that are working with Cythera to transition into new homes.

This donation drive will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 15 at Thomas Haney Secondary, which is located at 23000 116 Ave.

