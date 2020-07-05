The border between Canada and the United States remains shut to non-essential travel between the two countries. That’s been in place since mid-March. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Border crossings need to step up their game

Due to COVID numbers south of the 49th Parallel, how and why are U.S. residents allowed north

Dear Editor,

[RE: All Washington plate owners can’t be Canadian residents, July 4, The News online]

I was driving behind a car the other day out here in Maple Ridge.

It had Florida licence plates and there were two young girls as the occupants.

With all these horrible increasing [cases of COVID] in the States – and Florida being one of them – how are they getting through the border?

UNRELATED LETTER: Cutting off access to Haney Hotel viewed as ‘cold and callous’

Border control needs to step up their game.

Should need to be able to provide proof of licence or documents that they really live here, or even have family.

I am pretty sure these people are not being truthful or even quarantining like they are required.

Tina Cudby, Maple Ridge

