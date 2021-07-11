Longtime basketball coach Rich Goulet passed away at age 74 back in March, and efforts are still afoot to honour the Pitt Meadows legend at home. (News files)

Longtime basketball coach Rich Goulet passed away at age 74 back in March, and efforts are still afoot to honour the Pitt Meadows legend at home. (News files)

LETTER: Embarrassed by lack of support of local in remembering Coach Goulet

School district excuses need to end: Pitt Meadows letter writer

Dear Editor,

[RE: New Langley basketball facility remembers top Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet, July 9, The News]

Are we embarrassed yet?

Rich Goulet passed on in March of this year.

Support to name the Pitt Meadows Secondary School (PMSS) gym after him has been massive: 4,778 signatures to date.

People recognize that Coach Goulet spent his life dedicated to basketball, at the local level, provincial level and even countrywide.

He coached at PMSS for 39 years.

In many ways he put this community on the map.

Why is it that St. Thomas More has renamed their annual tournament the ‘Rich Goulet Memorial Chancellor Tournament’ and Panther Hoops Basketball Society has named their basketball court ‘Rich Goulet Court,’ and Pitt Meadows School District is still making excuses.

Let’s take the politics out of this and do the right thing.

Corinne Alain, Pitt Meadows

.

