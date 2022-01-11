LETTER: Everyone should have to clear their sidewalks of snow

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

Can you tell me, why we as residence are required to clear our sidewalks after a snowfall by 10 a.m., but schools don’t have to?

I live next to Blue Mountain Elementary and Garibaldi Secondary School. The school district property starts at the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and 248th Street, and goes north on 248th Street for about what I would say is three blocks.

The 248th Street sidewalk is on the schools side.

Nothing is cleared, parking lot for Blue Mountain is cleared but nothing else.

There is no other way for the residents to walk to the corner other than the sidewalk.

With no snow removal, residents are left to walk on the street.

I have seen senior Maple Ridge residents walk on the road, one elderly lady had her walker. Cars were trying to go around her and let’s face it, speed is always a concern.

What if a car hit a small patch of ice, slid, and hit her?

Cars park on the school side and if you want to get to Dewdney, you have no choice but to walk on the road.

Shame on the school district for not considering their neighbours.

Rosemary Hutchings, Maple Ridge

