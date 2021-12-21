LETTER: Grateful for mall’s nativity scene

Reader expresses appreciation to Valley Fair Mall for keeping Christ in Christmas

Dear Editor,

Each year, I walk through Valley Fair Mall to take in their beautiful holiday displays and I always look to see if a particular one is still there.

The nativity.

Again, I was not disappointed.

Every year, in my head, I commend them for this specific display.

This year, I decided to do it on paper.

It is wonderful to see that Valley Fair Mall is still, as people say ‘Putting Christ back in Christmas.’

I hope the mall carries on this wonderful tradition, as so many are being taken away from people.

Merry Christmas everyone and all the best in 2022.

Margaret Boe, Maple Ridge

