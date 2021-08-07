Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Pitt Meadows waterfront gem destroyed by design

Letter writer had a hand in planning waterfront village only to see industrial park put next door

Dear Editor,

I spent several years of my life planning the waterfront village on the Fraser River in Pitt Meadows, B.C. then saw it get obliterated by an oversized industrial park that was put next to it by a later on mayor and council, management and staff.

What a bunch of dummies for ruining the village gem we worked so hard to achieve 20 years ago. Shame on all of them.

Bruce McWilliam, Surrey

