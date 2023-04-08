Brennan Sonne is the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades and has been nominated as the coach of the year for the WHL. (WHL/Special to The News)

Brennan Sonne is the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades and has been nominated as the coach of the year for the WHL. (WHL/Special to The News)

Former Maple Ridge athlete nominated for WHL Coach of the Year award

This is Brennan Sonne’s second season as head coach of Saskatoon Blades

Although Brennan Sonne no longer lives in Maple Ridge and it’s been years since he played on the Ridge Meadows Flames, he’s still making the local hockey community proud as he’s just been announced as one of the finalists for this year’s Western Hockey League (WHL) Coach of the Year award.

This was Sonne’s second year as the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades, during which he was able to bring his team up to 101 points, marking the first time the Blades have reached this goal in 12 years.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s Sonne named coach of WHL Blades

Sonne, who is also the brother of current Flames assistant coach Brent Sonne, is the nominee for the East Division of the WHL, which includes the Saskatoon Blades, Winnipeg ICE, Regina Pats, Prince Albert Raiders, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Brandon Wheat Kings.

The other nominees for the WHL Coach of the Year are Mark Lamb of the Prince George Cougars, Willie Desjardins of the Medicine Hat Tigers, and Stu Barnes of the Tri-City Americans.

The winner of the WHL Coach of the Year award, who will receive the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy, will be announced on May 3.

RELATED: Just Play! brings charitable hockey to Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey maple ridge Western Hockey League WHL

