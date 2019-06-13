Sheena Brewer, the zone 3 pickleball coordinator for the 55 plus B.C. Senior Games, reaches for the ball as her partner Barb Metcalf looks on at the Give It A Try event on Wednesday at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Giving pickleball a try in Maple Ridge

Seniors lined the gym at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for the Give It A Try event

Seniors lined six courts at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre Wednesday morning to try their hand at pickleball.

There were 26 participants at the Give It A Try event hosted by the City of Maple Ridge Parks and Recreation and the B.C. Seniors Games Society.

Give It A Try lets seniors interested in learning a sport, give it a try for free with a social component afterwards.

Pickleball is a combination between tennis, ping pong and badminton.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows pickleball pro captures gold

A lawn bowling demo takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on June 14 at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club, 11445 232 Street in Maple Ridge.

Following each event Parks and Recreation and the B.C. Seniors Game Society Zone 3 representatives hosted a social gathering with refreshments and resources for all participants.

Participants at the pickleball event received a water bottle and a towel to thank them for their participation. They also received a ten-punch pass to the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

 

Sheena Brewer, the zone 3 pickleball coordinator for the 55 plus B.C. Senior Games, at the Give It A Try event on Wednesday at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Di Horne tries out pickleball at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

