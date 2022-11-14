Captain Jordan Kujala scored twice in Saturday’s win in North Van. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Host Ridge Meadows loses to Delta, top team in the PJHL

Flames bounce back with win in North Vancouver

On Friday night the Ridge Meadows Flames suffered a rare loss, beaten 8-2 by the Delta Ice Hawks. But they righted the ship the next night with a 4-3 victory over the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

The Maple Ridge Junior B’s team captain Jordan Kujala scored twice in Saturday’s game, and Cam Connolly stopped 32 of 35 shots in the win. Theo Kochan and Pierce Whyte also scored, while Lukas Ravenstein had two assists.

Kochan and Sam Allen were the scorers against the Ice Hawks on Friday.

Delta is tied for first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and the Ice Hawks have gone 16-3, and score an average of 6.5 goals per game. After their matchup and the weekend action, the Flames are right behind them at 15-4, and have the second best winning percentage in the league at 0.789 to Delta’s 0.842.

The Flames Lukas Ravenstein was named a player of the week for the week ending Nov. 6, as the blueliner scored four goals and added an assist in two games.

Affiliate player Josh Bettesworth of the Ridge Meadows Rustlers U-18 A1 team was called up for a Nov. 9 game, and made his PJHL debut.

The Flames will be in Aldergrove to take on the Kodiaks (6-13-1-1) on Wednesday, then Friday will host the Abbotsford Pilots (3-15-0-1) at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

