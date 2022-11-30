Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows teams head to volleyball provincials

Maple Ridge Christian School has both their boys and girls teams competing at the 2022 volleyball provincials. (Maple Ridge Christian School/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are proving to be mighty forces in volleyball as three local teams prepare to represent their respective communities at the 2022 volleyball provincials.

Representing the city of Maple Ridge is Maple Ridge Christian School, which is sending the boys A team and the girls A team to the upcoming provincials.

While the boys team is no stranger to provincials, having qualified for it last year, the girls will be exploring brand new territory.

“This is our first ever senior girls provincial tournament,” said Quentin Flokstra, lead principal of Maple Ridge Christian School.

“We are beyond proud of both of our teams for working so hard to combine their strengths to work together as a cohesive unit. The teams are excited, prepared, and grateful for the opportunity to play the sport they love with the strong and unified teams that have been built.”

After finishing seventh at the 2021 volleyball provincials, the boys team looks to make a comeback against their competitors and snag a trophy this year.

Pitt Meadows will be sending the AAA girls team from Pitt Meadows Secondary School, making it possible for both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows teams to return home on Monday with a trophy.

The 2022 AAA Girls Volleyball Provincial Championship will be taking place from Dec. 1-3 at George Elliot Secondary and H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country.

It's all come down to this! Here are the 2022 BCSS Girls Volleyball Provincial Championships seeding lists and pools for all 4 tiers. Action begins next week.

The 2022 A Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship will also take place from Dec. 1-3, but will be at Duncan Christian School in Duncan and Sir Frances Kelsey Secondary School in Mill Bay.

It's all come down to this! Here are the 2022 BCSS Boys Volleyball Provincial Championships seeding lists and pools for all 3 tiers. Action begins next week.

The Maple Ridge Christian School’s boys team will be kicking off the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a match against Vernon Christian at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 2 p.m. game against St. Ann’s and a 4:30 p.m. game against Brookes Westshore.

The girls team from Maple Ridge Christian School is scheduled to face Sparwood Secondary, Fort St. James Secondary, and the host team of Duncan Christian.

Pitt Meadow’s AAA girls team will have much more local competition to deal with, as they’re set to face Langley Secondary, Gladstone Secondary, and LV Rogers Secondary.

More information is available at https://www.bcschoolsports.ca/.