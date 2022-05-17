Maple Ridge athlete wins bronze in NCAA track championships

Jorrin Lenton has podium finish for SFU in conference championships

Jorrin Lenton took third in the conference championships with a new personal best time . (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to The News)

Jorrin Lenton of Maple Ridge had a podium finish for Simon Fraser University at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday in Ellensburg, Washington.

Lenton finished third in the 400m hurdles, in a time of 54.11. That peeled almost a second off his personal best of 54.97, which he ran last month.

The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled for May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan, are next for SFU.

Lenton was a member of the Maple Ridge secondary Ramblers track and field team, and was the 2017 Fraser Valley High School champion and a silver medallist at the BC High School Track and Field Championships.

