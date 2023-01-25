Louise Orpiano (middle) helped lead the Marauders to a 63-60 win over R.E. Mountain during the semi-finals of the Senior Girls Marauder Tournament. (Patrick Bartolo/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Marauders take down cross-town rivals in final game of senior girls tournament

Top-scorer Lucia Karli was awarded MVP of tournament

Pitt Meadows Marauders didn’t have to go far to bring home the gold at the Senior Girls Marauder Tournament this past weekend.

The eight-team tournament saw the hometown hosts starting off on the right foot with a decisive 74-33 win over Windsor Secondary.

They then had a much tougher matchup against R.E. Mountain Secondary, but managed to fight their way to a 63-60 victory thanks to a last-minute three-pointer from Rebecca Boyes that put the Marauders ahead.

The finals had Pitt Meadows Secondary going up against the other local team, Maple Ridge Secondary.

The back-and-forth battle lasted up until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, when two of the Marauders’ star players teamed up to grab the win, said Pitt Meadows coach Jason Boyes.

“Jada Southall hit two three-pointers in the last two minutes to seal the game and Jocelyn Boyes had two big steals in the last minute to hold off Ridge’s comeback in the fourth quarter,” said the coach.

“Overall, I think our team played tough and resilient. In the flow of all the games regardless of the situation, they were calm and in control.”

At the end of the tournament, it was the Marauders who came out on top, with MRSS taking second place and R.E. Mountain in third.

The MVP of the tournament was awarded to Lucia Karli of the Marauders, who put up 49 points across the three games.

There were also several all-stars declared in the final game of the tournament, which included Pitt Meadows players Lucia Karl, Jada Southall, and Jocelyn Boyes, as well as MRSS players Kayleigh Mark and Jenna Hampton.

“It was exciting to play in the final against our cross-town rivals with fans packing the stands,” said coach Boyes. “An exciting game and good to have this type of environment again after the impact of the past few years with COVID.”

With a fresh win under their belt, Boyes is hoping that the momentum will carry his team through to the Fraser North Playoffs in February, which will decide whether or not the Marauders travel to Langley to compete in the 2023 BC School Sports 3A Girls Basketball Provincial Championships in March.

