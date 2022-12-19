Keith Griffith shared a picture of Alouette Lake during a damp fall day, before too much snow had yet to cover the mountain peaks. Not many visitors at this time of year. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Stark contrast to summer days on the lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parklakesmaple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

