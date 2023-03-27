SHARE: Still snow to be found in them there hills
Avid Maple Ridge outdoorsman Ron Paley shared multiple pictures taken in recent weeks during solo and group treks through Golden Ears Provincial Park and UBC’s Malcolm Knapps Research Forest. Whether by himself, with friends Chris and Luna, or hiking with a team from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club, most of his March excursions have included encounters with some degree of snow. It’s including exploring UBC’s Marion Lake, as well as the main corral, Mike Lake, Viewpoint Beach, Alouette Valley Trail, Gold Creek area, the West and East Canyon Trails, and even the beach at Alouette Lake in Golden Ears. (Special to The News) Avid Maple Ridge outdoorsman Ron Paley shared multiple pictures taken in recent weeks during solo and group treks through Golden Ears Provincial Park and UBC’s Malcolm Knapps Research Forest. Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.
