Readings back with psychic fair in Maple Ridge

Tina Clelland has been part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show, and specifically the Body, Mind, Spirit Psychic Fair, for years. She will be giving readings and leading a few lectures during the 2022 event. (Special to The News)

By Priyanka Ketkar/Special to The News

A body, mind and spirit, psychic and wellness event will be back this year at the Ridge Meadows Home Show, and will host an array of readers, sessions and even metaphysical vendors.

According to energy life coach Tina Clelland, who is facilitating the event at the show on all three days from April 29 to May 1, the event will have an assortment of readers and energy workers, with something for everyone.

“I have a rotation of readers available. There are psychic mediums, intuitive card readers, palmistry, all sorts of stuff that is available throughout the weekend, plus I have two energy workers who give reiki, quantum push, etc.” she said.

“I have also got vendors that do crystals and rocks, spiritual sprays and a great array of products.”

The fair will also feature seminars on all three days which will be done in 15-minute intervals.

Seminars by Joanne Fetchko on the existence of life after this, by Richard Hanson on runes, by Clelland on raising your vibrations, Lynn Marie on psychometry, and even a demo of mediumship, will be held at the upstairs curling rink at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge.

Several other seminars by Kelly Del Bianco, Sheila Raadschelders, and Bonnie will also be held during the show.

“It will give people an idea of who does what, and what something is,” she said.

Clelland, who has been a part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show for many years, said she was excited about being able to come back and bring the event to people again.

“For the first time since the pandemic, I did my first rock and gem show last month. I am so excited,” she said.

“Everybody is excited to get back to normal, whatever that looks like,” she said. “We are going to have a great reflection of readers; we are going to have a lot of stuff going on for everybody.”

There’s no admission charge for the fair, but fees for readings.

