This sandhill crane was spotted fishing along the shores of Pitt River, about a kilometre east of Pitt Lake recently by Robb Berezan. (Special to The News)

This sandhill crane was spotted fishing along the shores of Pitt River, about a kilometre east of Pitt Lake recently by Robb Berezan. (Special to The News)

SHARE: On stilts

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser

SHARE: Engulfing fog

SHARE: Missy just part of the local scenery

SHARE: Slice of history served up on sunny, snowy Sunday

SHARE: Oh so close

SHARE: Every season offers spectacular view at Grant Narrows

SHARE: Determined little walkers

SHARE: Sure sign spring is on its way

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Domo Arigato, Lower Mainland brothers roboto

Just Posted

This sandhill crane was spotted fishing along the shores of Pitt River, about a kilometre east of Pitt Lake recently by Robb Berezan. (Special to The News)
SHARE: On stilts

Return-It President and CEO, Cindy Coutts and Mayor Dan Ruimy with Return-It mascot toys and beverage containers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge gets more beverage container bins

Flowers bloom along Lougheed Highway, downtown Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Bloom at the Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP have taped off a large area near the southeast entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Body found in Pitt Meadows, homicide investigators called