SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.
SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser
SHARE: Missy just part of the local scenery
SHARE: Slice of history served up on sunny, snowy Sunday
SHARE: Every season offers spectacular view at Grant Narrows
SHARE: Determined little walkers
SHARE: Sure sign spring is on its way
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________