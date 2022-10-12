GRID: What school trustee candidates have to say on the issues

How Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hopefuls answered a series of questions, ahead of the election

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

We hope it is helpful for you.

Towards that end, we made this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election, directing them to carefully read the instructions before completing.

To help voters in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News asked local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

They were directed to provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of the questions.Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). Any questions not answered were LEFT BLANK.

The results were published in a grid in the Oct. 7 edition (see link above).

Candidates could also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each).

Due to space limitations, The News could only run one of the answers in our print edition ahead of the election. Candidates were directed to CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer they want to see published in print. If they did not specify, we chose.

Any and all of their expanded answers provided are published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

Also, readers can simply click the candidate’s names below to see any long-form answers they offered to the questions.

Pitt Meadows SCHOOL TRUSTEE CANDIDATES:

• Hudson Campbell

• David Isaac

• Katie Sullivan

MAPLE RIDGE SCHOOL TRUSTEE CANDIDATES:

• Johnnie Day

• Yvonne Desabrais

• Brian Dominick

• Kim Dumore

• Gladys Hewson

• Gabe Liosis

• Mike Murray

• Karen Redkwich

• Pascale Shaw

• Elaine Yamamoto

These are the questions provided:

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

2. Are class sizes too big?

3. Should students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

5. Should students be taught how to administer Naloxone in school?

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

7. Do we need a post-secondary institution/campus in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge?

8. Is bullying a problem in local schools?

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

10. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

