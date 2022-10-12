GRID: What Maple Ridge council candidates have to say on the issues

How mayor and councillor hopefuls answer a series of questions, ahead of the election

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

We hope it is helpful for you.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ELECTION E-EDITION

Towards that end, we made this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election, directing them to carefully read the instructions before completing.

To help voters in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News asked local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

They were directed to provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of the questions.Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). Any questions not answered were LEFT BLANK.

The results were published in a grid in the Oct. 7 edition (see link above).

Candidates could also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each).

Due to space limitations, The News could only run one of the answers in our print edition ahead of the election. Candidates were directed to CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer they want to see published in print. If they did not specify, we chose.

Any and all of their expanded answers provided are published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

Also, readers can simply click the candidate’s names below to see any long-form answers they offered to the questions.

MAPLE RIDGE MAYORALTY CANDIDATES:

• Corisa Bell

• Darleen Bernard

• Jacques Blackstone

• Mike Morden

• Dan Ruimy

MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES:

• Korleen Carreras

• Rajinder Chhina

• Onyeka Dozie

• Judy Dueck

• Bhupinder Johar

• Lou Jose

• Sarah Little

• Jeffrey Martin

• Robert Masse

• Chelsa Meadus

• Chris O’Brian

• Leah Pillet

• Andre Roberge

• Jeff Roberts

• Sunny Schiller

• Craig Speirs

• Rebecca Stiles

• Ryan Svendsen

• Jenny Tan

• Grover Telford

• Ahmed Yousef

.

These are the questions provided:

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER ELECTION 2022 STORIES

.